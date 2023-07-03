NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

NioCorp Developments stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

