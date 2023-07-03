Northland Securities Boosts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $100.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

