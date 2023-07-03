NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NTT DATA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.11. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

