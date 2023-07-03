Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nuburu Stock Performance
Shares of Nuburu stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,586. Nuburu has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuburu
Nuburu Company Profile
Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuburu
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuburu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuburu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.