Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nuburu Stock Performance

Shares of Nuburu stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,586. Nuburu has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuburu

Nuburu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuburu during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

