Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

NRIX stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

