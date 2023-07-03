Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.57 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $298.78 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,962.15 or 0.06321255 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05147896 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,740,227.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

