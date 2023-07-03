Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0523 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $299.18 million and $14.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,952.76 or 0.06278257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05147896 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,740,227.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.