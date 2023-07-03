Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $276.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,772 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

