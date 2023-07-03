Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,868 shares of company stock worth $10,323,760. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Price Performance

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

