Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,650 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 356,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.