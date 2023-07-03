Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

