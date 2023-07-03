Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

