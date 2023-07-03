Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.