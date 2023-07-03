Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

