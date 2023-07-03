Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after buying an additional 224,547 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.36. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

