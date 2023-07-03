Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

