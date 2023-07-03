Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,907,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.