Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $210.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

