OMG Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.08 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $97.15 million and $20.08 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

