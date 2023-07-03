OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. 101,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 653,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OABI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. On average, analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

