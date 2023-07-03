Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $81.38 million and $1.26 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,286,772 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

