Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.13

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 422415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s payout ratio is 185.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

