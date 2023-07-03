Organigram Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.
Organigram Stock Performance
NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.86. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
