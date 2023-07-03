Organigram Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.

Organigram Stock Performance

NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.86. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 72.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

