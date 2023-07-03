Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

