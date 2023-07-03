Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $298.14 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.