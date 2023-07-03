Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Catherine Moukheibir Purchases 6,684 Shares

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Free Report) insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £28,741.20 ($36,543.17).

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at GBX 420 ($5.34) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 111,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.05 and a beta of 0.92. Oxford Biomedica plc has a one year low of GBX 276.62 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.31).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($14.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.29) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.