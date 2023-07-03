PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.55. 341,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,921. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $85.18.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

