PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

PCAR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $83.58. 279,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

