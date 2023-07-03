Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,014 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 13.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,837 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

