PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

