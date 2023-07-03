PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.
About PageGroup
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.