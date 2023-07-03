Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

