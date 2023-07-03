Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRTK remained flat at $2.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 282,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

