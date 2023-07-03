Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.92. 56,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.75 and a 200-day moving average of $330.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $392.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

