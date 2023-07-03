Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,009 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

