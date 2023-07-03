Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.87.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $111.61. 470,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.