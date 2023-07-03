Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $321.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

