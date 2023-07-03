Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 38.1% in June

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYOW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,250. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

