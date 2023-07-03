PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 550,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $4,510,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.