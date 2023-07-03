PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $69.14

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.14, but opened at $71.77. PDD shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 1,577,151 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $244,881,000.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

