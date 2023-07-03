Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRLHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

