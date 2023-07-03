Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,364 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 73,592 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

