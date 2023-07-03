Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after buying an additional 181,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

HOLX stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

