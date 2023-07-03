Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 422,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.05 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

