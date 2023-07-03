Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.16 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

