Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $160.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $359.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

