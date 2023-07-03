Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $30.30 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

