Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Down 3.1%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 223,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 816,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

