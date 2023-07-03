Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,609 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 123.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VCIT opened at $79.03 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

