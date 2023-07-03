Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

