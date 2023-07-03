Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.